Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 112.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 440,603 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 112,534,393 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (28,334,797), India (11,030,196), Brazil (10,324,463), Russia (4,153,735), Germany (2,416,037), Italy (2,848,564), Spain (3,170,644), France (3,721,061), Turkey (2,665,194), Columbia (2,237,542) and Great Britain (4,156,703).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 63,400,000. The figure grew by 250,342 for 24 hours.

At least 2,497,023 people died from the virus (growth by 11,759 people for 24 hours), including 505,803 people — in the USA, 249,957— in Brazil, 156,657— in India, 96,666 — in Italy, 121,979— in the UK, and 182,815— in Mexico.

At least 86,091 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 259,478 cases — in Kazakhstan, 79,749— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.