14:59
USD 84.62
EUR 102.96
RUB 1.15
English

Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 112.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with novel coronavirus has grown by 440,603 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 112,534,393 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (28,334,797), India (11,030,196), Brazil (10,324,463), Russia (4,153,735), Germany (2,416,037), Italy (2,848,564), Spain (3,170,644), France (3,721,061), Turkey (2,665,194), Columbia (2,237,542) and Great Britain (4,156,703).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 192 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 63,400,000. The figure grew by 250,342 for 24 hours.

At least 2,497,023 people died from the virus (growth by 11,759 people for 24 hours), including 505,803 people — in the USA, 249,957— in Brazil, 156,657— in India, 96,666 — in Italy, 121,979— in the UK, and 182,815— in Mexico.

At least 86,091 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 259,478 cases — in Kazakhstan, 79,749— in Uzbekistan, 13,308 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/184621/
views: 124
Print
Related
Citizens tested for COVID-19 twice at Kyrgyz-Uzbek border
Three more patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
686 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 95 - in serious condition
66 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,091 in total
Bishkek school quarantined due to COVID-19 in children and teachers
Only one-fifth of Kyrgyzstanis wear masks and keep distance
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 112 million people globally
One more medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
688 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 110 - in serious condition
24 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 86,025 in total
Popular
Makiko Uehara and Aya Murakami: Japanese and Kyrgyz are similar in appearance Makiko Uehara and Aya Murakami: Japanese and Kyrgyz are similar in appearance
Businessman offers to build oil refinery in Talas region Businessman offers to build oil refinery in Talas region
Suspect in theft of 77,000 soms from mosque arrested Suspect in theft of 77,000 soms from mosque arrested
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss withdrawal of medical schools from blacklist Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss withdrawal of medical schools from blacklist
25 February, Thursday
14:56
Fight with stabbing in Kara-Suu: Two teenagers hospitalized Fight with stabbing in Kara-Suu: Two teenagers hospital...
14:39
SCNS of Kyrgyzstan asks U.S. Embassy to assist in search for Askarbek Shadiev
14:21
Recovered from COVID-19 doctors not paid compensation in Panfilov district
14:15
Citizens tested for COVID-19 twice at Kyrgyz-Uzbek border
13:46
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 112.5 million people globally