Sosnovka and Aral posts temporarily closed due to avalanches

Two avalanches descended in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry informed 24.kg news agency.

The first avalanche came down yesterday on Karakol — Enilchek highway in Issyk-Kul region at about 13.30. The volume of snow reached 12,000 cubic meters. To avoid accidents, movement of traffic on this road is restricted until February 26. The snow is cleared by bulldozers, a truck and a grader.

«The second avalanche descended on Bishkek — Osh highway. The volume of snow reached 3,500-4,000 cubic meters. Sosnovka and Aral posts are temporarily closed for all types of transport,» the Emergencies Ministry said.

The ministry informed that the emergency teams of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are on duty at Otmok, Ala-Bel and Too-Ashuu passes, on Talas — Taraz — Suusamyr highway.
