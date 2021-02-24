11:20
Four avalanches descend on Bishkek-Osh highway overnight

Four avalanches descended in different parts of Bishkek-Osh highway overnight. The Ministry of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

An avalanche descended on the 223rd kilometer of Bishkek-Osh road the day before at about 18.30. Its length was 150 meters, height — 2-3 meters. Road workers cleared the highway of the snow and the passage of traffic was resumed.

An avalanche with a length of 250 meters and a height of 2-2.5 meters came down in the area of Ala-Bel pass on the 224th kilometer of the road at 01.00. Another avalanche with a length of 200 meters and height of snow of 2-2.5 meters also descended at 04.00 on the 226th kilometer of the road. At 7.15 am, one more avalanche 30 meters long and a meter high descended on the 223rd kilometer of the highway.

«The road is completely cleared of the snow now. There is a strong blizzard and snow storm on the mountain passes. The road workers are clearing the road of snow drifts,» the Ministry of Transport stressed.
