Avalanches expected at Too-Ashuu and Ala-Bel passes

A warning has been issued in Kyrgyzstan due to deteriorating weather, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, precipitations and rising temperatures are expected in the mountainous regions of the republic from April 9 to 14, 2026, which could lead to avalanches.

Dangerous sections are predicted:

on the Bishkek — Osh road at kilometers 121-138 (Too-Ashuu Pass), 198-250 (Ala-Bel Pass, Chychkan Gorge);

on Balykchy — Kazarman — Jalal-Abad road at kilometers 326-349 (Kok-Art Pass).

In addition to avalanches, snow drifts, packed snow, and ice are possible.

Drivers are asked to observe safety precautions, especially when driving through avalanche-prone areas — the distance between vehicles must be at least 500 meters.