Arrested Raiymbek Matraimov hospitalized in private clinic

Ex-deputy chairman of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, was hospitalized. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the accused of illegal enrichment is in a private clinic. According to preliminary data, Matraimov was hospitalized due to heart problems.

The press center of the State Committee for National Security does not comment on the hospitalization.

Earlier, Raiymbek Matraimov complained about high blood pressure to the employees of the National Center for Torture Prevention.

Raiymbek Matraimov was detained on February 18. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek chose a preventive measure for him in the form of detention in SCNS remand prison for two months. He is charged with money laundering.