Football player Aidana Otorbaeva wins special FIFPRO Hero award

Football player Aidana Otorbaeva won a special FIFPRO Hero award. The athlete announced on her Facebook page.

Aidana Otorbaeva was initially nominated for the Merit Award, but she missed out on winning it.

«Thank you for your support, that you are so sincerely cheering up and worry about me, this cannot but rejoices and warms my heart. I won a special award called FIFPRO HERO. This award means a lot to me. I had no idea that my volunteer work would bring me so much goodness and joy. Even now, I accept it as an advance. I will and want to always be guided by my heart and be on the side of goodness and peace. And, of course, I would like to express my deep gratitude and appreciation to my guys from «Soobscha». This would not have happened without you all! I dedicate this award to each of you! Thank you for your kind and brave hearts! I hug everyone,» she posted.