17:10
USD 84.38
EUR 102.56
RUB 1.15
English

Offenders fraudulently take 170 tons of coal from Kara-Keche field

Two men were detained in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan, who in 2018 fraudulently took 170 tons of coal from Kara-Keche field and did not pay for it. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

A businessman turned to the police in January 2021 and told that three years ago several people loaded raw materials for several hundred thousand soms, promised to pay later and disappeared. The fact was registered.

The police detained two suspects. One of them is registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a member of one of the organized crime groups.
link: https://24.kg/english/183811/
views: 84
Print
Related
Railway to Kara-Keche could connect north and south of Kyrgyzstan in future
Kyrgyzstan plans to build railway from Kara-Keche to Balykchi
Emergency Situations Ministry announces cause of fire at Kara- Keche
Fire breaks out at Kara-Keche coal field in Kyrgyzstan
Riots at Kara-Keche: Ten criminal cases sent to court
At least 25 criminal cases initiated on theft of coal from Kara-Keche
Kara-Keche coal field resumes work in Kyrgyzstan
Work at Kara-Keche coal field stopped, it seized
Ministry of Economy proposes to introduce state regulation of coal prices
Black gold: How much coal is mined at Kara-Keche
Popular
SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help SDMK scandal: Ulema Council asks Mufti of Russia Ravil Gainutdin for help
Earthquake hits Osh city Earthquake hits Osh city
First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15 First graders in Bishkek to have school break from February 15
Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020 Only 83 percent of state investments used in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
17 February, Wednesday
16:39
Offenders fraudulently take 170 tons of coal from Kara-Keche field Offenders fraudulently take 170 tons of coal from Kara-...
15:51
Ninth-grader kills 3-year-old child in Uzgen district
15:41
Bishkek residents hold rally against relocation of Ak-Kula hippodrome
15:33
Raiymbek Matraimov marries his son to daughter of Khabibulla Abdukadyr
14:50
Kyrgyzstan starts renovation of Infectious Diseases Departments for 78 mln soms