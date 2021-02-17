Offenders fraudulently take 170 tons of coal from Kara-Keche field

Two men were detained in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan, who in 2018 fraudulently took 170 tons of coal from Kara-Keche field and did not pay for it. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

A businessman turned to the police in January 2021 and told that three years ago several people loaded raw materials for several hundred thousand soms, promised to pay later and disappeared. The fact was registered.

The police detained two suspects. One of them is registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a member of one of the organized crime groups.