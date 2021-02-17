15:38
Kyrgyzstan starts renovation of Infectious Diseases Departments for 78 mln soms

Renovation of Infectious Diseases Departments of nine hospitals began in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Within the framework Emergency Response to COVID-19 project, funded by the World Bank, routine repairs have begun at the Infectious Diseases Departments of seven hospitals, as well as in the repurposed departments for COVID-19 patients of the National Hospital and the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare.

The departments will be repaired in the territorial hospitals of Leilek, Kochkor, Zhaiyl and Uzgen districts, hospitals of Tokmak and Tash-Kumyr, Osh Interregional Combined Hospital. The funds were allocated to the healthcare institutions through the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund.

The total cost will amount to 78 million soms.
