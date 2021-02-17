12:36
Investigator of Internal Affairs Department detained for bribe extortion

An investigator of the Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district of Bishkek was detained for extortion of a bribe. He was arrested by employees of the Financial Police together with the Internal Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The press service of the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«The Financial Police received a statement from a citizen on the fact of extortion of money by the investigator for a positive solution to an issue,» the department said.

The suspect was caught red-handed while taking the money. By the decision of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, he was taken into custody for two months.
link: https://24.kg/english/183749/
views: 125
