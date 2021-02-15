Uzbek side stops work on border with Ala-Buka district

Uzbek side agreed to temporarily suspend work in the border area with Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the State Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Residents of border areas in Ala-Buka district, Jalal-Abad region do not agree with passage of the border line in Kosh-Bolot, Kara-Beles and Kok-Serek areas.

The Border Service stated that the passage of the delimited state border in these areas is determined by the agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border dated September 5, 2017, ratified by the law dated October 2, 2017.

In order to de-escalate the situation on these sections of the border, the border representatives of the two countries held talks. Following their results, the exploration work carried out by the Uzbek side was temporarily suspended to conduct awareness-raising work with residents of border districts of the Kyrgyz Republic.

At present, the situation on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek section of the state border is relatively stable.