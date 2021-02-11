09:56
Belizegate case: Military Prosecutor's Office interrogates Indira Dzholdubaeva

Military Prosecutor’s Office interrogated ex-prosecutor general of Kyrgyzstan Indira Dzholdubaeva. Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev posted on his Facebook page.

Indira Dzholdubaeva was summoned for interrogation in the framework of a criminal case on ‘Belizegate’.

«Six criminal cases are being investigated against the ex-head of the State Committee for National Security Abdil Segizbaev. The investigation will give a legal assessment. Nobody arrested him for political reasons. You know who abused office within Belizegate case. Indira Dzholdubaeva was also summoned for interrogation. Everyone who is involved will be held accountable within the law, and we will not sue innocent people,» Kurmankul Zulushev stressed.

The Military Prosecutor’s Office investigates the Belizegate case.

Two criminal cases were initiated against Abdil Segizbaev. One concerns illegal acquisition of land plots in Koi-Tash village, the second is related to the scandal in Belizegate case. The former head of the special services was placed in the detention center of the State Committee for National Security.
