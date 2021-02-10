18:40
USD 84.68
EUR 102.44
RUB 1.14
English

International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 61.09 million for a month

The gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan have been declining for the fifth month in a row. Official website of the National Bank says.

As a result of January 2021, the reserves reached $ 2,747.02 billion. They decreased by $61.09 million for a month. The figure dropped to $324.16 million since August 2020. But compared to January 2021, they, on the contrary, grew by $ 315,14 million.

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In 2020, the National Bank conducted 29 interventions, having sold $ 467,150,000.
link: https://24.kg/english/183051/
views: 78
Print
Related
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 9.05 million for a month
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan continue to decline
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 50.4 million for a month
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 76 million for a month
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $ 3 billion
Gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan reach $ 2.6 billion
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 159 million for a month
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan grow by $ 35.7 million for a month
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 70 million for two months
Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves decline for the first time in 5 months
Popular
Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis
Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration
New Constitution: Sadyr Japarov to be able to run for the second time New Constitution: Sadyr Japarov to be able to run for the second time
10 February, Wednesday
18:20
International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 61.09 million for a month International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 61.0...
17:57
Man robs and rapes 80-year-old pensioner in Tokmak city
16:29
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Omurbek Babanov
16:16
Rally against shooting of dogs held at Bishkek City Hall
16:01
Sadyr Japarov voices need to commission new energy facilities