International reserves of Kyrgyzstan decrease by $ 61.09 million for a month

The gross international reserves of Kyrgyzstan have been declining for the fifth month in a row. Official website of the National Bank says.

As a result of January 2021, the reserves reached $ 2,747.02 billion. They decreased by $61.09 million for a month. The figure dropped to $324.16 million since August 2020. But compared to January 2021, they, on the contrary, grew by $ 315,14 million.

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. In 2020, the National Bank conducted 29 interventions, having sold $ 467,150,000.