17:09
USD 84.68
EUR 102.44
RUB 1.14
English

Sadyr Japarov voices need to commission new energy facilities

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov set tasks for the Minister of Energy and Industry Kubanychbek Turdubaev to provide consumers with uninterrupted power supply and strengthen the country’s energy security. Press service of the head of state reported details of the meeting.

The President stressed that the issue of uninterrupted power supply to the population of the republic is one of the extremely significant tasks, and maintaining stable operation of the strategic power equipment is a priority for departments and economic entities of the domestic energy industry.

Sadyr Japarov noted the need for start of practical work on commissioning new energy capacities as soon as possible, and using the potential of renewable energy sources.

He also drew attention to the importance of increasing the country’s export potential in the future and achieving profitability of the power system as a whole.

In addition, they discussed the mode of operation of the domestic power system in the current and future periods, implementation of investment projects in the energy sector to increase generating power capacity and development of renewable energy sources.
link: https://24.kg/english/183023/
views: 120
Print
Related
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs five more decrees
Sadyr Japarov not going to sue Factcheck.kg and its editor
Sadyr Japarov presented with Turdakun Usubaliev's car
Foreign Ministry begins preparations for foreign visit of President Japarov
Sadyr Japarov demands from PM to ensure freedom for entrepreneurs
New town appears in Kyrgyzstan
New Constitution: Sadyr Japarov to be able to run for the second time
Verdict of guilty against Sadyr Japarov's sister canceled
Sadyr Japarov: Post of Prime Minister will be abolished
Sadyr Japarov: We have hard times ahead
Popular
Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis Smuggling for 800,000 soms: Border guards detain three Kyrgyzstanis
Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Health of Turkey donates 5,000 PCR tests to Kyrgyzstan
EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration EAEU to develop application to simplify labor migration
New Constitution: Sadyr Japarov to be able to run for the second time New Constitution: Sadyr Japarov to be able to run for the second time
10 February, Wednesday
16:29
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Omurbek Babanov President Sadyr Japarov meets with Omurbek Babanov
16:16
Rally against shooting of dogs held at Bishkek City Hall
16:01
Sadyr Japarov voices need to commission new energy facilities
15:38
Over 20,000 foreigners registered in Kyrgyzstan in January
15:34
Tortkul reservoir: Tajikistan responds to statements of Kyrgyz officials