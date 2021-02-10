Sadyr Japarov voices need to commission new energy facilities

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov set tasks for the Minister of Energy and Industry Kubanychbek Turdubaev to provide consumers with uninterrupted power supply and strengthen the country’s energy security. Press service of the head of state reported details of the meeting.

The President stressed that the issue of uninterrupted power supply to the population of the republic is one of the extremely significant tasks, and maintaining stable operation of the strategic power equipment is a priority for departments and economic entities of the domestic energy industry.

Sadyr Japarov noted the need for start of practical work on commissioning new energy capacities as soon as possible, and using the potential of renewable energy sources.

He also drew attention to the importance of increasing the country’s export potential in the future and achieving profitability of the power system as a whole.

In addition, they discussed the mode of operation of the domestic power system in the current and future periods, implementation of investment projects in the energy sector to increase generating power capacity and development of renewable energy sources.