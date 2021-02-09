22:42
State debt of Kyrgyzstan reaches $ 746.8 per citizen

As a result of December 2020, state debt of Kyrgyzstan reached $746.8 per each citizen. The debt burden increased by $ 6.3 over a month.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of December 31, 2020, the state debt (external plus internal) of Kyrgyzstan amounted to $ 4,928.67 billion (407,353.36 billion soms), including $ 4,220.31 billion (348,807.69 billion soms) — external, and $ 708.36 million (58,545.66 billion soms) — internal.

Over the month, the country’s state debt has grown by $ 41,24 million. External debt increased by $1.93 million and the internal debt — by $ 39.28 million.

According to the results of December 2020, the state debt reached 68.08 percent of GDP.

The republic owes most of all in form of multilateral soft loans — $1,915.93 billion (45.4 percent of the external debt) and the Export-Import Bank of China — $1,766 billion (41.8 percent of the external debt of the Kyrgyz Republic).
