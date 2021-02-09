21:08
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to hold hearings on draft new Constitution

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan will hold hearings on the draft of the new Basic Law of the country. Parliament representatives reported.

The hearings are organized by the Constitutional Legislation Committee. The new version of the country’s main document has appeared on the website of the Parliament today.

Referendum on adoption of the new version of the Basic Law will be held on April 11 together with the elections of deputies of local councils.

Revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
