17:53
USD 84.80
EUR 101.64
RUB 1.12
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 38 million to support som

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan yesterday conducted the first intervention in February to support som. Website of the central bank says.

At least $ 8.1 million were sold with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 29.9 million — with settlements different from the date of the transaction. Since the beginning of the year, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has already sold $ 83.7 million.

The intervention has not yet yielded results. Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar is still high. Today it is bought for 84.5-84.75 soms and sold for 84.8-84.9 soms. The official rate is 84,795 soms.

Last year, the National Bank conducted 29 interventions, having sold $ 467,150,000.
link: https://24.kg/english/182504/
views: 34
Print
Related
Year 2020 ends with good indicators for financial system of Kyrgyzstan
National Bank conducts first intervention in 2021 to support som
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 5 percent
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 85 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar exceeds 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank increases its share in authorized capital of Keremet Bank
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar close to 84 soms in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 467.1 million to support som in 2020
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar again exceeds 83 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar drops to 82 soms in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of New Government: what it looks like and what departments it consists of
One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad One of Bishkek universities organizes illegal migration of students from abroad
Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia Kyrgyzstani convicted of terrorist activities in Yakutia
Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month Inflow of remittances from migrants decreases by $ 40 million for a month
5 February, Friday
17:46
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 38 million to support som National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 38 million to suppo...
17:40
Foreign mercenary detained in Kyrgyzstan
17:27
Another criminal case opened against Albek Ibraimov
16:25
Osh market sellers hold rally at Government House in Bishkek
16:11
Aizhan Sadyrkulova to perform duties of head of Accounts Chamber