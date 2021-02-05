National Bank of Kyrgyzstan sells $ 38 million to support som

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan yesterday conducted the first intervention in February to support som. Website of the central bank says.

At least $ 8.1 million were sold with settlements on the date of the transaction and $ 29.9 million — with settlements different from the date of the transaction. Since the beginning of the year, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic has already sold $ 83.7 million.

The intervention has not yet yielded results. Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar is still high. Today it is bought for 84.5-84.75 soms and sold for 84.8-84.9 soms. The official rate is 84,795 soms.

Last year, the National Bank conducted 29 interventions, having sold $ 467,150,000.