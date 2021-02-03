12:15
Draft of new Constitution to be posted on Parliament’s website

Draft of the new Constitution will be posted on the website of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Parliament informed 24.kg news agency.

The draft is undergoing a linguistic examination. Further, the deputies have to pass the law on holding a referendum on the adoption of the Basic Law. According to preliminary data, it will be held on the same day with the local elections on April 11.

Earlier, member of Parliament Akylbek Japarov told reporters that there would be no public discussion, since it had already been held within the framework of the Constitutional Convention.

Revision of the Constitution was originally initiated by Sadyr Japarov. He spoke about this many times. However, the attempt to rewrite the Basic Law was shifted to the deputies of Parliament of the sixth convocation, who, in fact, became illegitimate after October 28, 2020 — their term of office has expired.
