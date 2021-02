Police officer suspected of bribe extortion was detained in Nookat district of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

He was detained by employees of the Financial Police.

«The policeman worked as a youth liaison officer at the Internal Affairs Department of Nookat district. He extorted money for return of passport to a citizen. The suspect was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Osh city,» the sources said.