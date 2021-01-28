15:25
Maternity ward opened in Ivanovka village

Maternity ward was opened in Ivanovka village in Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

Residents of the village have long asked to provide women with an opportunity to give birth in the local hospital.

«The health of mothers and children is one of the priorities in the work of the ministry. There is no money now to renovate the old building, so the maternity ward with five beds will be located on the first floor of the surgery unit. Admission of patients will begin in near future. The personnel issue has been resolved. I also want to note that only physiological childbirths will be delivered at the maternity ward, and pregnant women with pathologies will be sent to Kant town,» the Minister of Health, Alymkadyr Beishenaliev, told.
