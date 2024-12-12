15:31
Construction of new building for maternity hospital No. 1 begins in Bishkek

A capsule will be laid today, December 12, in Bishkek at the construction site of a new building for maternity hospital No. 1 with 200 beds. The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The new 5-story building, worth 413 million soms, will be fully financed by investors found with the support of President Sadyr Japarov.

Maternity hospital No. 1, built in 1936, is one of the first in the country. About 4,000 births are delivered there annually.

The medical institution serves the female population of the Sverdlovsky district of Bishkek, the number of women of reproductive age is more than 83,000. Given the increase in the number of births and the expansion of the city, there is a need to build a new modern building.

It will have operating rooms, intensive care unit for women and newborns, waiting areas for visitors, as well as a simulation room for training medical personnel.

The medical institution noted that after the construction of the new building is completed, the Ministry of Health will approve a new staffing schedule. Most of the personnel are employed through the employment center. There are currently 4 vacancies for doctors.

Construction is scheduled to last one year.
