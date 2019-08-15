11:51
Kuwaiti foundation to build maternity hospital in Tokmak city

Construction of building of the Obstetric and Gynecological Department began at Tokmak Territorial Hospital. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The construction of the maternity hospital will cost 57 million soms. The project is financed by the Kuwaiti As-Safa Center charity foundation.

«The new two-story building will meet all modern requirements: comfortable wards, three delivery rooms, an operating room, an intensive care unit for newborns, rooms for medical personnel, an elevator. In addition, the foundation will deliver the necessary medical equipment,» the ministry noted.

It is planned to complete the construction and put the maternity hospital into operation in April 2020.
