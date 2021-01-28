13:53
USD 84.80
EUR 103.01
RUB 1.13
English

Sadyr Japarov takes office as President of Kyrgyzstan

Inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek.

Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, read out a resolution stating that Sadyr Japarov had won the early presidential elections.

The elected president took the oath of allegiance to the Kyrgyz people. He noted that as the head of state, before God and the people, he will rule fairly, protect human rights and observe the norms of the Constitution.

The head of the Central Election Commission presented Sadyr Japarov with a presidential certificate and a standard. The State Anthem of the Kyrgyz Republic was performed the hall.
link: https://24.kg/english/181494/
views: 160
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov: Immense responsibility is placed on me
Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov: Who of politicians attends ceremony
Sadyr Japarov tops rating of trust in Kyrgyzstan
Spokeswoman Galina Baiterek comments on Sadyr Japarov's visit to Russia
Sadyr Japarov calls on compatriots to be patient
Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant
Sadyr Japarov comments on preparation for inauguration
United Kingdom congratulates Sadyr Japarov on his election
Sadyr Japarov against unreasonable expenses for his inauguration
First ten decrees of Sadyr Japarov already ready
Popular
New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament
Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant
Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus
Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase
28 January, Thursday
13:48
Fire breaks out in school in Talas region Fire breaks out in school in Talas region
13:42
Sadyr Japarov: Immense responsibility is placed on me
12:19
Sadyr Japarov takes office as President of Kyrgyzstan
12:09
Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov: Who of politicians attends ceremony
11:55
Chief Pediatric Surgeon Talant Omurbekov discharged from hospital