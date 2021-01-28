Sadyr Japarov takes office as President of Kyrgyzstan

Inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall in Bishkek.

Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission, Nurzhan Shaildabekova, read out a resolution stating that Sadyr Japarov had won the early presidential elections.

The elected president took the oath of allegiance to the Kyrgyz people. He noted that as the head of state, before God and the people, he will rule fairly, protect human rights and observe the norms of the Constitution.

The head of the Central Election Commission presented Sadyr Japarov with a presidential certificate and a standard. The State Anthem of the Kyrgyz Republic was performed the hall.