Journalist Ydyrys Isakov summoned for interrogation by SCNS

Journalist Ydyrys Isakov was summoned for interrogation by the Osh Department of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

It is clarified that he was summoned within a criminal case, the defendant in which is the head of the Department of Internal Investigations and Security of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes, Aibek Tokoev. According to preliminary data, the journalist must tell where he got the information published in the media.

It is known that the investigation team is located in Osh city.

The Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS opened a criminal case on the fact of the illegal enrichment of Aibek Tokoev. According to preliminary estimates, the total value of the property of the former head of the department of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes is more than $ 4 million, which does not correspond to his legal income.