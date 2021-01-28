12:18
USD 84.80
EUR 103.01
RUB 1.13
English

Journalist Ydyrys Isakov summoned for interrogation by SCNS

Journalist Ydyrys Isakov was summoned for interrogation by the Osh Department of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS). Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

It is clarified that he was summoned within a criminal case, the defendant in which is the head of the Department of Internal Investigations and Security of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes, Aibek Tokoev. According to preliminary data, the journalist must tell where he got the information published in the media.

It is known that the investigation team is located in Osh city.

The Anti-Corruption Service of SCNS opened a criminal case on the fact of the illegal enrichment of Aibek Tokoev. According to preliminary estimates, the total value of the property of the former head of the department of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes is more than $ 4 million, which does not correspond to his legal income.
link: https://24.kg/english/181470/
views: 125
Print
Related
SCNS summons Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev for interrogation
COVID-19: Financial Police summon two ex-deputy PMs for interrogation
SCNS interrogates Abdil Segizbaev for more than seven hours
Fight against COVID-19: Aida Ismailova summoned for interrogation
SCNS summons deputy Duishon Torokulov for interrogation
Ex-PM Kubatbek Boronov arrives at Financial Police for interrogation
Raiymbek Matraimov's close associate summoned for interrogation
Former PM Kubatbek Boronov summoned for interrogation by Financial Police
SCNS summons Omurbek Babanov for interrogation
Two more deputies summoned for interrogation in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament New draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan ready for sending to Parliament
Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant Sadyr Japarov's niece to represent Kyrgyzstan at Miss Universe pageant
Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus Elvira Surabaldieva, Tatyana Golikova discuss fight against coronavirus
Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase Bishkek residents protest against minibuses fare increase
28 January, Thursday
12:09
Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov: Who of politicians attends ceremony Inauguration of Sadyr Japarov: Who of politicians atten...
11:55
Chief Pediatric Surgeon Talant Omurbekov discharged from hospital
10:56
Journalist Ydyrys Isakov summoned for interrogation by SCNS
10:39
Two more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:34
Three patients die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours