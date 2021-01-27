14:54
Women oppose Jeenbekov's participation in inauguration of Sadyr Japarov

Another rally takes place in front of the parliament building in Bishkek. Activists of the women’s movement demand not to allow participation of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov in inauguration of the newly elected head of state Sadyr Japarov.

«He was an irresponsible president. People stole under him, there were so many deaths from coronavirus. He has no moral right to attend the inauguration and must be held responsible for the deaths of Kyrgyzstanis, but not to attend the celebrations,» a protester Nurgul Kozhomberdieva said.

The women also told that they lost their relatives during the pandemic and demand a transparent investigation into the events with holding all those responsible to account.
