Residents of Vostok-5 microdistrict hold rally in Bishkek

Residents of Vostok-5 microdistrict in Bishkek hold rally against construction of a multi-storey building instead of Ular market.

According to them, construction of a house on this site is economically unprofitable.

«Who wants to come to a country where there is no air and smog? A few days ago we learned that some heads of house committees are going to hold a rally for construction of a high-rise building, but there are also those who are against it. Is our opinion not taken into account? Why? We live here, pay taxes,» chairwoman of the ABV Property Owners Association Raikhan Kunakhunova said.

She added that representatives of the Sverdlovsky District Administration also came to the rally.

«I wrote a statement addressed to acting Prime Minister Artem Novikov and asked to sort out the situation. We hope that the authorities will pay attention and eliminate the lawlessness that is happening here,» the head of the Property Owners Association said.

Earlier, residents of Vostok-5 microdistrict reported that instead of a park provided for in the framework of the Detailed Planning Project of the central part of Bishkek it is planned to build another multi-storey building on the site of Ular market.
