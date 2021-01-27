Zhanysh Bakiev's wife arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Wife of the ex-head of the State Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan Zhanysh Bakiev, brother of the fugitive president Kurmanbek Bakiev, Orozgul Toktorbaeva, arrived in Kyrgyzstan. A singer Aichurok Sultanova posted about it on her Facebook page.

She shared a joint photo with Toktorbaeva.

«We are immensely glad that Orozgul Toktorbaeva, a close friend of our Dostor band, has returned to the country. She came with a new project. We wish her good luck,» the singer posted.

She deleted the post later.

Orozgul Toktorbaeva is also a singer. She lives with Zhanysh Bakiev in Minsk (Belarus). They raise a daughter and a son.

Zhanysh Bakiev was found guilty under a number of grave and especially grave articles of the Criminal Code in Kyrgyzstan. He was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment. After the events on April 7, 2010, the Bakievs fled the country. Kurmanbek Bakiev was granted political asylum in Minsk.

The Bakiyevs are friends with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, and also hold a share in theBelarusian National Biotechnology Corporation, cottages near Minsk and land plots in the capital.