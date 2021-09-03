16:24
Information about Kurmanbek Bakiev's land plot in Belarus released

Photo of an electronic message from the Unified State Register of Real Estate of the Republic of Belarus addressed to the former president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiev, who was overthrown as a result of a coup on April 7, 2010, was posted on social media.

As the message says, a land plot with an area of ​​45 ares was allocated in March 2020 and marked «For official use» by the decision of the local and administrative body of the Minsk Regional Executive Committee. It is located in Minsk district. The document says that it is located in the territories subject to special protection, in Minsk Sea recreation area, not far from the residence of the President of Belarus.

The authenticity of the email has not been established.

Courts passed convictions in absentia on the facts of committing grave and especially grave crimes within the previously initiated criminal cases against Kurmanbek Bakiev and his close relatives, including his son of Maksim Bakiev and his associates. All defendants were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment.
