Shares of Bakievs’ business found in offshore companies

Nephew of the fugitive president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiev, Asylbek Saliev, owns shares in the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation through offshore companies in Scotland. Naviny.by media outlet says.

Asylbek Saliev is the son of Zhanysh Bakiev, the younger brother of the former head of state Kurmanbek Bakiev. Zhanysh Bakiev headed the State Security Service, but after the change of power in April 2010, he left the country with his relatives. Two brothers and their relatives live in Belarus.

Asylbek Saliev is 31 years old. According to data from the British registry, he has considerable control in two Scottish companies — Altastar LP and Maxforse LP. His share in the companies exceeds 75 percent. The British registry states that Asylbek Saliev has Belarusian citizenship and lives in Belarus.

Altastar LP holds 11 percent, and Maxforse LP — 11.5 percent of the Belarusian National Biotechnology Corporation CJSC. Asylbek Saliev controls 22.5 percent of BNBC through the Scottish offshores.

Another 22.5 percent in the corporation belong to two Emirati enterprises — Al Salaam Biotech Investments Ltd. and Al Ziad Agro Investments Ltd.

The state of Belarus owns 25 percent of the BNBC. Large Chinese firms CITIC International Investments Ltd. and COFCO Corporation hold 20 and 9 percent, respectively. One percent in the authorized capital of the corporation is owned by the Russian company Viren-Invest.

The director of the corporation is the former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Usenov, who changed his first and last name in Belarus. He is Daniil Uritsky now.