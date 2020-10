Former President of Kyrgyzstan, Kurmanbek Bakiev, commented on the events in the country to RIA Novosti.

«With pain in my heart I take everything that is happening now in my native Kyrgyzstan,» he said.

«Considering that any of my words can be used by destructive forces to stir up conflict, I will refrain from commenting at the moment,» he replied to a request to assess political situation in the country.