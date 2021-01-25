Boxer from Kyrgyzstan wins fight at RCC Boxing Promotions

Kyrgyzstani Abdurakhman Abdurakhmanov competed with a Russian boxer Evgeny Tereshkov at RCC Boxing Promotions tournament, which took place in Yekaterinburg city (Russia). Rccboxing.pro website reports.

The fighter from the Kyrgyz Republic was announced a winner by the decision of referees.

«This is my debut and it was not easy. I do not realize so far what I like more: amateurs or professionals. But I can say with confidence that my attention will be focused on my professional career from now on. Evgeny is an inconvenient fighter, he showed a good fight. My last fight took place at the World Boxing Championship a year ago, and the inactive period made itself felt. In general, I am satisfied with myself and the last fight,» Abdurakhman Abdurakhmanov noted.