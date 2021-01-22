Documents, digital media destroyed in CMIF office on October 7

Documents and digital media were destroyed in the office of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund of Kyrgyzstan (CMIF) on the night of October 7. Samat Asanaliev, a member of the Interdepartmental Working Commission for analyzing the actions of the Republican Emergency Response Center for Combating Coronavirus, said at a press conference.

According to him, unknown persons staged a pogrom in the CMIF building.

«There is a shopping center, a bank, and other institutions next to it, but the pogrom was organized in the CMIF. They destroyed documents and digital media only,» he said.