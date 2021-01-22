15:52
USD 84.53
EUR 102.55
RUB 1.15
English

Documents, digital media destroyed in CMIF office on October 7

Documents and digital media were destroyed in the office of the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund of Kyrgyzstan (CMIF) on the night of October 7. Samat Asanaliev, a member of the Interdepartmental Working Commission for analyzing the actions of the Republican Emergency Response Center for Combating Coronavirus, said at a press conference.

According to him, unknown persons staged a pogrom in the CMIF building.

«There is a shopping center, a bank, and other institutions next to it, but the pogrom was organized in the CMIF. They destroyed documents and digital media only,» he said.
link: https://24.kg/english/180915/
views: 32
Print
Related
CMIF pays 2 billion soms for treatment of patients from vulnerable groups
CMIF looted during night riots in Bishkek
CMIF allocates additional 104.8 mln soms to Bishkek for purchase of PPE
CMIF announces amount of money allocated for treatment of COVID-19 patients
CMIF of Kyrgyzstan admits overpricing of some medicines
CMIF of Kyrgyzstan tells how foreigners can get medical insurance certificate
New director of Bishkek Territorial Department of CMIF appointed
POS terminals installed in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan for non-cash service payment
CMIF to pay for dental services in new way
Popular
Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread Kyrgyzstan is in green zone in terms of COVID-19 spread
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28 Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Inauguration to take place on January 28
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 95 million people globally
Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan Censorship banned in new draft Constitution of Kyrgyzstan
22 January, Friday
15:43
Documents, digital media destroyed in CMIF office on October 7 Documents, digital media destroyed in CMIF office on Oc...
15:36
COVID-19: Commission tells about shortcomings of day patient hospitals
14:40
Health Ministry develops 3 options for increasing salaries of medical workers
14:32
No budget funds needed for optimization of hospitals
14:25
Artem Novikov offers to develop plan for modernization of healthcare system