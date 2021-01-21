Kyrgyzstan spends over 538 million soms on referendum and elections

According to preliminary data, 538,020.1 million soms have been spent on the preparation and holding of snap presidential elections and referendum in Kyrgyzstan. The Central Election Commission (CEC) provided such data.

The initial cost estimate was reportedly approved for a total of 728,907,300 soms. Thus, the savings reached 170,989,600 soms.

The early presidential elections cost the country 507,248,100 soms, the referendum — 30,772,000.

«The final financial report on spending of budgetary funds will be posted on the CEC website no later than three months after publication of the results of the elections, referendum,» the CEC noted.

Snap presidential elections and referendum on form of government were held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10. Yesterday, the CEC announced Sadyr Japarov as the winner of the 2021 elections, and the referendum as valid.