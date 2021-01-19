Minibuses fare could increase to 15 soms in Bishkek

Minibuses fare could increase to 15 soms in May in Bishkek. Acting Mayor of Bishkek, Balbak Tulobaev, told after a meeting with transport operators.

According to him, representatives of the companies provided all the calculations.

«They were able to prove why the fare should be increased to 15 soms, make it loud and simple how much the cost of fuel, spare parts grew and so on. It is planned to keep a discount fare — 8 soms for pensioners and schoolchildren,» Balbak Tulobaev said.

He added that he would send a letter to the Ministry of Economy tomorrow. «A working group will be created there, the project must undergo a regulatory impact analysis, then it will come to us, and we will submit it to the Bishkek City Council,» the acting mayor noted.

According to him, the whole process will take about three months.

At the same time, he could not answer whether the City Hall would also raise the fare in public transport. «We will think, discuss and analyze it and will inform you,» Balbak Tulobaev stressed.

At the beginning of last week, minibus drivers demanded to increase the fare to 15 soms, otherwise they would suspend work. A working group has been created at the City Hall to consider the issue of increasing the fare in minibuses.

Earlier, the Central Internal Affairs Department informed that all transport operators were warned: in case of disruption of work of public transport, the Bishkek City Hall would reconsider cooperation with private companies and appropriate measures would be taken.

At least 500 minibus drivers did not show up for work yesterday morning. The City Hall promised to take action.