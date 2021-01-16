11:23
Criminal case initiated against civic activist Bakai Kashkarbaev

A criminal case was opened against a civic activist Bakai Kashkarbaev. Press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan reports.

On November 15-17, the Facebook user Bakai Kashkarbaev posted a video intimidating a civil servant on his page on the social media.

«On November 15, 2020, Bakai Kashkarbaev, together with several unknown people, threatened the prosecutor of Issyk-Kul region in Cholpon-Ata. He said that the heads of employees of the supervisory body should be cut off, their eyes should be gouged out and their teeth — knocked out,» the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

The main supervisory body also said that on November 16, Bakai Kashkarbaev burst into the building of the Issyk-Kul District Court and began make a row. He demonstratively filmed everything that happened on video.

«Later he broke into the Karakol Сity Сourt, started filming a video message, where he intimidated the judge and the head of the prosecutor’s office. Thus, the activist broke the law. A criminal case has been initiated against Kashkarbaev under the Article «Threat or violence against a representative of the authorities,» the Prosecutor General’s Office informed.
