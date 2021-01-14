19:36
Batukaev’s release: Measure of restraint for Almazbek Atambayev not changed

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek continues to consider a criminal case on the illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev.

The lawyers of the former president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev filed a motion to change the measure of restraint for the accused.

However, the judge Mirlan Termechikov did not consider the request, since the accused Abdukhalim Raimzhanov and the lawyer of another defendant Kalybek Kachkynaliev were absent.

Several criminal cases have been initiated against Almazbek Atambayev, including on illegal release of the crime boss Aziz Batukaev, riots in Koi-Tash village on August 7-8, 2019, on the facts of corruption and money laundering.
