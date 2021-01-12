18:37
Four people get poisoned by smoke in fire in Shopokov town

Fire broke out in an apartment building in Shopokov town, Sokuluk district of Kyrgyzstan. At least 10 square meters of area burned out in one of the apartments. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

As a result, four people got poisoned by smoke — two men 40 and 90 years old, girls 12 and 15 years old. The victims were taken to the hospital.

«They all were taken to the regional hospital. Eight people were also evacuated from the scene. The cause of the fire is being found out,» the Emergencies Ministry said.
