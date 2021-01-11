00:10
USD 83.08
EUR 102.39
RUB 1.13
English

Raiymbek Matraimov's close associate summoned for interrogation

A close associate of the ex-deputy head of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov, Munarbek Saipidinov, was summoned for questioning in Osh city. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the head of Savai rural administration is now in the building of the department of the State Committee for National Security in ​​the southern capital.

The press center of the State Committee for National Security is not available for comment.

According to unconfirmed information, Munarbek Saipidinov was summoned to the SCNS department within the framework of a criminal case opened on creation of an organized crime group. The head of Sarai rural administration Zamirbek Turgunbaev is also involved in this case.
link: https://24.kg/english/179608/
views: 105
Print
Related
Former PM Kubatbek Boronov summoned for interrogation by Financial Police
SCNS summons Omurbek Babanov for interrogation
Lawyer of the Matraimovs appointed judge of Sverdlovsky District Court
Court fines Tilek Matraimov 220,000 soms
SCNS decides to transfer Matraimov's property to the state
SCNS: Raiymbek Matraimov expressed desire to cooperate with investigation
Head of SCNS tells who will use property of Raiymbek Matraimov
Raiymbek Matraimov returns 2 billion soms to the state
Raiymbek Matraimov compensates more than half of damage caused
Sanctions against Matraimov: U.S. Secretary of State makes statement
Popular
COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain COVID-19: Will Kyrgyzstan be able to resist new strain
Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools Pakistani students protest blacklist of Kyrgyz medical schools
Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek Schools and kindergartens to open in Bishkek
Another rally held near White House in Bishkek Another rally held near White House in Bishkek
11 January, Monday
23:33
California plans to invest in tourism in Issyk-Kul region California plans to invest in tourism in Issyk-Kul regi...
23:22
USA recognizes Sadyr Japarov as President of Kyrgyzstan
23:08
Raiymbek Matraimov's close associate summoned for interrogation
22:53
Presidential elections and referendum: 13,452 citizens vote abroad
22:45
Acting President of Kyrgyzstan Talant Mamytov meets with international observers