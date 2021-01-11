Raiymbek Matraimov's close associate summoned for interrogation

A close associate of the ex-deputy head of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan Raiymbek Matraimov, Munarbek Saipidinov, was summoned for questioning in Osh city. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the head of Savai rural administration is now in the building of the department of the State Committee for National Security in ​​the southern capital.

The press center of the State Committee for National Security is not available for comment.

According to unconfirmed information, Munarbek Saipidinov was summoned to the SCNS department within the framework of a criminal case opened on creation of an organized crime group. The head of Sarai rural administration Zamirbek Turgunbaev is also involved in this case.