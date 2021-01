Voter turnout for the referendum on the form of government in Kyrgyzstan reached 9.28 percent as of 12.00. The information system of the Central Election Commission (CEC) provides such data.

At least 330,609 people have already voted. Residents of Osh continue to vote most actively. About 14.07 percent of citizens have already voted there. The lowest turnout is still in Chui region (7.83 percent of voters).

Referendum on the form of government is held today in Kyrgyzstan.