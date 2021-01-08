13:58
Another rally held near White House in Bishkek

Another rally is taking place near the White House in Bishkek.

About 30 people participate in the peaceful protest. They urge citizens to vote for parliamentarism in the upcoming referendum.

«It is very difficult to fight these days, especially for parliamentarism. This is a system against dictatorship. There is currently not much support on this issue. But we will remember these days and say that it was not in vain that we held the rally. We hope that everyone who came here today will express their opinion,» the protesters say.

Snap presidential elections and referendum to determine the form of government will be held on the same day — January 10 in Kyrgyzstan.
