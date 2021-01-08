10:51
SCNS summons Omurbek Babanov for interrogation

Former prime minister of Kyrgyzstan Omurbek Babanov was summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). Press center of the state committee reported.

Investigation continues within a number of criminal cases, one of the defendants in which is Omurbek Babanov.

«A complex of investigative actions is being carried out aimed at establishing the factual circumstances of the crimes committed. In this regard, the investigating authorities handed a summons to the citizen Babanov to appear for investigative actions with his participation. Information about the results of the investigation within the criminal cases by the State Committee for National Security will be brought to the attention of the public on an ongoing basis,» the SCNS informed.

It is known that eight criminal cases were initiated against the politician. Four of them were initiated by the investigators of the Financial Police, four more — by the State Committee for National Security. The criminal prosecution of Omurbek Babanov began during the presidency of Almazbek Atambayev. It continued under the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, when the Financial Police launched an investigation on the complaint of former shareholders of Kyrgyzstan Bank.
