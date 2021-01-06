14:29
Interior Ministry ready to suppress destabilization attempts during elections

More than 11,000 policemen will be involved in the presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Oktyabr Urmambetov announced at a press conference.

According to him, in addition to policemen, employees of other departments, as well as more than 9,000 members of voluntary people’s patrol, will be involved in the maintenance of public order.

«Any attempts to destabilize the social and political situation will be suppressed within the framework of the law. Those guilty of violating the order will be held accountable. The Ministry of Internal Affairs monitors mass media, social media, video hosting, TV and radio broadcasting companies around the clock to detect unreliable, panic-spreading and provocative information,» Oktyabr Urmambetov told.

He added that the Ministry of Internal Affairs does not participate and does not interfere in political processes, and treats all political and public associations equally.
