09:51
Presidential elections: Health Ministry develops algorithm of actions

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Central Election Commission (CEC), developed an algorithm of actions to ensure sanitary and epidemiological safety and protect the health of citizens from COVID-19 during the preparation and holding of elections and referendum. The Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev announced it at a briefing.

According to him, the CEC provides members of election commissions with masks, gloves, and face shields.

«The Ministry of Health, in order to promptly resolve organizational issues, has developed an action plan, which reflects the issues of work of medical workers at each polling station in two shifts, providing a reserve of beds at all healthcare organizations for emergency hospitalization of victims and patients, providing them with medical assistance, and so on,» he noted.

The snap presidential elections and referendum on the form of government will be held on the same day — January 10 in Kyrgyzstan.
