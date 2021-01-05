Court fines Tilek Matraimov 220,000 soms

Ex-head of Kara-Suu district of Kyrgyzstan Tilek Matraimov was convicted under the Article «Illegal border crossing». Osh Regional Court informed 24.kg news agency.

Tilek Matraimov was sentenced to a fine of 2,200 calculated rates that is 220,000 soms. Preventive measure for the accused in the form of house arrest remained unchanged.

Tilek Matraimov was detained while trying to illegally cross the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border. The head of Kara-Suu district was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the main department of the State Committee for National Security for Osh city and Osh region. At first, the court of the southern capital decided to arrest him for one month — until the end of investigative measures, but later Matraimov was placed under house arrest.