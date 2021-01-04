Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Police switch to heavy security

The police will switch to heavy security mode throughout Kyrgyzstan from January 8, 2021. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic reported. The corresponding order was signed by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ulan Niyazbekov.

«More than 11,000 police officers will be involved in the maintenance of law and order during the elections. To date, there are already more than 5,000 policemen at the polling stations,» the statement says.

Early presidential elections and referendum to determine the form of government will be held on the same day — January 10 in Kyrgyzstan.