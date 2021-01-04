15:04
USD 83.50
EUR 102.36
RUB 1.13
English

Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Police switch to heavy security

The police will switch to heavy security mode throughout Kyrgyzstan from January 8, 2021. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic reported. The corresponding order was signed by the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ulan Niyazbekov.

«More than 11,000 police officers will be involved in the maintenance of law and order during the elections. To date, there are already more than 5,000 policemen at the polling stations,» the statement says.

Early presidential elections and referendum to determine the form of government will be held on the same day — January 10 in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/178776/
views: 84
Print
Related
Presidential elections: Supporters of Sadyr Japarov threaten Kara-Suu residents
Sergei Lavrov comments on upcoming presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Presidential elections: Rashid Tagaev withdraws from race
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 113 international observers
CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 78 more international observers
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers three more campaign groups
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers 10 campaign groups
Kyrgyzstan allocates 598.4 million soms for holding elections and referendum
Elections in Kyrgyzstan: Economy and business not to withstand another shock
Presidential elections: CEC accredits 42 international observers
Popular
Checkpoints on border with China temporarily closed Checkpoints on border with China temporarily closed
24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year 24.kg news agency wishes readers a Happy New Year
Banned religious movements become active in Issyk-Kul region Banned religious movements become active in Issyk-Kul region
191 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,034 in total 191 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 81,034 in total
4 January, Monday
14:24
Presidential elections and referendum: Hotline launched at CEC Presidential elections and referendum: Hotline launche...
14:19
Presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan: Police switch to heavy security
13:40
Body of man found in apartment in Kyzyl-Kiya city
13:30
3D map of tourist attractions developed in Kyrgyzstan
13:22
Five people injured in traffic accident on Bishkek - Osh road