Representative of Sadyr Japarov complains to Internal Affairs Ministry

Authorized representative of the presidential candidate Sadyr Japarov, Aleksey Moschin, wrote a statement to the Central Election Commission and the Ministry of Internal Affairs against Melis Aspekov and Torokhan Zhunusbekov.

According to the lawyer, they are not employees of Sadyr Japarov’s headquarters and have nothing to do with him, but they use the name of the candidate for the highest state post in the country and campaign materials.

Aleksey Moschin asks the Interior Ministry and the Central Election Commission to take measures. He points out that no one authorized either Aspekov or Zhunusbekov to engage in campaigning.

Early presidential elections will be held in Kyrgyzstan on January 10, 2021.