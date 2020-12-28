KAZ Minerals Bozymchak resumes work in Kyrgyzstan

Acting Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Artem Novikov, during a working trip to Jalal-Abad region, visited Bozymchak KAZ Minerals field and enterprise, which resumed operation after the events on October 5-6, 2020 in the republic.

«Over the past two months, the Government has been consulting with the company’s management and the local population. The launch of the company is a landmark event that says we are restoring investors’ confidence. This is also important from the point of view of ensuring the investment climate. Everyone is at a disadvantage due to the downtime of the enterprise, there are no tax deductions to the budget, about 1,000 people were left without work. Now our citizens have returned to their working places, social payments and contributions to the budget will be made,» Artem Novikov said.

According to him, an agreement was reached on further building up economic cooperation and interaction between the enterprise and the local population. The possibility of creating economic clusters for manufacture of products, including domestic production, was discussed. This applies not only to food products, but also to industrial products.

Artem Novikov assigned personal responsibility to the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Jalal-Abad region for ensuring the stable operation of KAZ Minerals Bozymchak field.

Particular attention is paid to the issue of compliance with international environmental requirements during the field development.

«The Government has a clear position on this issue. The impact on the environment during the production process should be minimal. All produced waste must not exceed the environmental standards established for the enterprise. The state authorities are constantly analyzing the level of waste. Contribution of the enterprise to the economy of the republic is significant, we cannot allow it to stop, especially in the post-coronavirus period. People must be provided with jobs. The Government will defend the interests of both the local population and the company equally,» the acting Prime Minister said.

On October 5-6, about 20 local residents entered the territory of the complex and demanded to stop work at Bozymchak field. After negotiations, the situation was stabilized, but the company decided not to endanger its employees. The enterprise suspended operation.