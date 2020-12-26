Free Legal Aid Center opened in Kemin

Free Legal Aid Center was opened for residents of Kemin. UNDP reported.

According to the organization, the main objectives of the center are to provide free legal aid, legal education, legal information, increasing the level of legal protection of vulnerable groups of population, providing access to justice, assistance in realization of rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of citizens, ensuring the right of certain categories of citizens to state-guaranteed legal aid.

Marat Dzhamankulov, Minister of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic noted that the establishment of free legal aid centers allows citizens living in remote areas to receive quality legal assistance. Consultations are provided by qualified lawyers and attorneys.