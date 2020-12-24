15:08
USD 83.20
EUR 101.41
RUB 1.10
English

SCNS: Raiymbek Matraimov expressed desire to cooperate with investigation

The criminal case against the former deputy head of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, has not been completed. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev announced at a press conference.

According to him, Matraimov will continue to be under house arrest.

«Matraimov actively cooperated with the investigation. He himself told how he caused the damage. For example, when asked where he got such a huge amount of money from, Matraimov replied that the customs took from $ 500 to $ 3,000 in bribes from each vehicle. We calculated the approximate number of vehicles passed during Matraimov’s work, and then the damage. The accused himself told everything openly. He voiced the names of his accomplices. This is the head of the Osh customs, the Deputy Chairman of the republican customs. They compensate for the damage. We checked the involvement of 10 people and released them, since they were not involved in these schemes,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He added that Matraimov’s involvement in external relations and smuggling is being checked.

«If it is proved that Matraimov has property in other countries, we will take measures. It’s not over yet. We ask all journalists and citizens who know something about this to inform us. We ourselves made the decision that the apartments confiscated from Matraimov would be given to the employees of the State Committee for National Security,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/177883/
views: 27
Print
Related
Head of SCNS tells who will use property of Raiymbek Matraimov
Raiymbek Matraimov returns 2 billion soms to the state
Raiymbek Matraimov compensates more than half of damage caused
Sanctions against Matraimov: U.S. Secretary of State makes statement
Raiymbek Matraimov's wife also placed under Magnitsky sanctions
Ignoring of sanctions against Matraimov could affect US-Kyrgyz relations
USA imposes sanctions against former Kyrgyz customs official Raiymbek Matraimov
Corruption at Customs: Raiymbek Matraimov transfers a third of damage
Raiymbek Matraimov transfers 661.2 million soms
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Matraimov's close associate Munarbek Saipidinov
Popular
Adnan Qureshi: Spirit and atmosphere in Bishkek are similar to London Adnan Qureshi: Spirit and atmosphere in Bishkek are similar to London
Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan Exchange rate of U.S. dollar starts growing in Kyrgyzstan
Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups Referendum in Kyrgyzstan: CEC registers two campaign groups
Production of Russian Sputnik V vaccine begins in Kazakhstan Production of Russian Sputnik V vaccine begins in Kazakhstan
24 December, Thursday
14:59
SCNS: Raiymbek Matraimov expressed desire to cooperate with investigation SCNS: Raiymbek Matraimov expressed desire to cooperate...
14:41
SCNS opens criminal case against head of Supreme Court Gulbara Kalieva
14:36
Bishkek schools plan to return to traditional form of education from 3rd term
13:58
Head of SCNS tells who will use property of Raiymbek Matraimov
13:34
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 78.6 million people globally