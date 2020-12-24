SCNS: Raiymbek Matraimov expressed desire to cooperate with investigation

The criminal case against the former deputy head of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, has not been completed. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev announced at a press conference.

According to him, Matraimov will continue to be under house arrest.

«Matraimov actively cooperated with the investigation. He himself told how he caused the damage. For example, when asked where he got such a huge amount of money from, Matraimov replied that the customs took from $ 500 to $ 3,000 in bribes from each vehicle. We calculated the approximate number of vehicles passed during Matraimov’s work, and then the damage. The accused himself told everything openly. He voiced the names of his accomplices. This is the head of the Osh customs, the Deputy Chairman of the republican customs. They compensate for the damage. We checked the involvement of 10 people and released them, since they were not involved in these schemes,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He added that Matraimov’s involvement in external relations and smuggling is being checked.

«If it is proved that Matraimov has property in other countries, we will take measures. It’s not over yet. We ask all journalists and citizens who know something about this to inform us. We ourselves made the decision that the apartments confiscated from Matraimov would be given to the employees of the State Committee for National Security,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.