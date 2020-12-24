15:07
Head of SCNS tells who will use property of Raiymbek Matraimov

Shopping center, owned by the ex-deputy head of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, will belong to the state. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev said at a press conference.

According to him, Matraimov handed over nine apartments as compensation for damage he caused. Employees of the State Committee for National Security will live in them.

«One apartment is very large, there are over 200 square meters. We will use it as a social object. These apartments are renovated, Raiymbek Matraimov rented them out. Non-residential premises of 6,900 square meters will be turned into state revenue, this property is located at Zhibek Zholu, 381. As for the shopping center, Matraimov wanted us to count this property at $ 900 per square meter, but the investigation insisted that it should be assessed below the market cost,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

Shopping center Eldorado is located at Zhibek Zholu, 381.
