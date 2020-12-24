12:00
Kyrgyzstan to step up work to protect rights and freedom of Russians

Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tokon Mamytov signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Legal Center Nashe Pravo (Our Right) of Association of Guilds of Compatriots. Chairwoman of the AGC Svetlana Bortsova signed the memorandum on the part of the Association. Press service of the Ombudsman reported.

The purpose of the agreement between the Ombudsman’s Office and Nashe Pravo AGC is to unite efforts to protect the rights and freedoms of the Russian citizens in Kyrgyzstan.

Cooperation will be carried out in the following areas:

  • Participation in initiatives aimed at improving the situation with the observance and provision of human rights and freedoms in Kyrgyzstan;
  • Rendering assistance to Russian compatriots in access to justice on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • Rendering other assistance, in accordance with the legislation, for the observance of human rights and fundamental freedoms;
  • Plans for joint activities can be prepared.
